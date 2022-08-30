SLATE offering no cost CDL training program

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is aiming to increase the amount of fully-trained and certified commercial drivers in the City of St. Louis.

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 10, 2022, SLATE will offer a 4-week CDL training program at no cost to eligible participants. Students will be provided career guidance and job readiness training. They will also receive help buying supplies, materials, uniforms, and, upon completion, job placement assistance.

To participate, candidates must be 18 years old, have a valid U.S. driver’s license, live in St. Louis City or St. Louis County and have a high school diploma or equivalency. Anyone interested should schedule an appointment by calling (314) 589-8000, or visit SLATE at 1520 Market Street, Ste. 3050, Missouri 63103. SLATE is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Wednesday, the agency is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.