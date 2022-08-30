Pujols makes history off Wentzville native

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is the holder of a home run record.

Monday night, he hit a home run off Wentzville native Ross Detwiler in Cincinnati. It was not only the 694th home run of Pujols’ career, but it also marked another milestone. Detwiler is the 450th different pitcher Pujols has homered off of, a new MLB record. The mark was previously held by Barry Bonds.

Albert makes history. And he makes it off the Wentzville native. Ross probably doesn't think it's cool today, but maybe eventually! — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) August 30, 2022

Pujols is now only two home runs behind Alex Rodriguez for 4th on the all-time list.

