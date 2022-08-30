Pujols makes history off Wentzville native

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols singles during the second inning of a baseball game against...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols singles during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is the holder of a home run record.

Monday night, he hit a home run off Wentzville native Ross Detwiler in Cincinnati. It was not only the 694th home run of Pujols’ career, but it also marked another milestone. Detwiler is the 450th different pitcher Pujols has homered off of, a new MLB record. The mark was previously held by Barry Bonds.

Pujols is now only two home runs behind Alex Rodriguez for 4th on the all-time list.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

