Pedestrian hit, killed by car in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night.

Police said the call came in for a woman hit by a car in the 9900 block of Page Avenue in Overland, Mo. at around 11:51 p.m. When officers arrived they found the woman dead at the scene. The driver of the car stayed on the scene but was later arrested.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

