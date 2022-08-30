Pedestrian hit, killed by car in North County

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night.

Police said the call came in for a woman hit by a car in the 9900 block of Page Avenue in Overland, Mo. at around 11:51 p.m. When officers arrived they found the woman dead at the scene. The driver of the car stayed on the scene but was later arrested.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in North County
North City shooting 8/29/2022
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries
Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race to celebrate 50 years in September