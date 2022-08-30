Nathaniel Reid Bakery expanding space

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A world-renowned bakery in St. Louis County is expanding its reach.

Nathaniel Reid Bakery is adding 1,000 square feet to its Kirkwood location on Manchester Road. The owners say the addition will help them make more award-winning croissants and fulfill more catering orders.

Reid has been consistently ranked among the world’s top pastry chefs, even being named a James Beard Award semi-finalist.

