Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.

Deputies say Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, was taken into custody without incident.
Deputies say Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, was taken into custody without incident.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in southern Illinois.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28, someone left a tip through the Crime Stopper Tip Line in reference to a possible wanted person from Holland, Mich. The tipster said the person was wanted for murder.

At around 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 29, a vehicle matching the description given by the tipster was stopped by the U.S. Marshals Service and Williamson County deputies in Colp, Ill.

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail where he is being held on a no bond warrant out of Holland, Mich. for homicide.

