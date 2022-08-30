Illinois reports first human case and first death from West Nile virus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An elderly from Cook County who was the first Illinoisan to become ill with the West Nile virus this year has died, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

The department said the virus was a contributing factor in the person’s death. “This unfortunate first reported death of the year from West Nile virus in Illinois is a reminder that this disease poses a risk, especially to those who have weakened immune systems,” Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said.

“While the weather is warm and mosquitos are breeding, we should all take precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around our homes where mosquitos breed,” Vohra said.

Illinois reported 65 human cases of the West Nile virus in all of 2021, including five deaths.

So far in 2022, Illinois found positive mosquito batches in 30 counties and eight birds tested positive in six counties.

