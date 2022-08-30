‘I didn’t want to die;’ Union man is the victim of a random shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chad Cartwright is recovering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. He suffered the injury when someone randomly shot into the pickup he was driving on Page Boulevard when he stopped for a red light at Academy Avenue.

“The next thing I know, the window shattered and the truck started getting shot with bullets,” he said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on August 18. Cartwright and a friend, Amanda Schneider, had driven from Union to visit a casino and buy some items at a hobby store.

“We weren’t doing anything, we were just sitting there and they were shooting at us,” said Schneider.

Cartwright said he didn’t look to see who was shooting at them and sped away from the scene. He drove himself to the emergency room at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

“It felt like I got hit by a train,” said Cartwright.

As soon as they sped away, Cartwright realized he’d been shot. Schneider worried her friend might pass out, so she tried to keep him alert by encouraging him until they pulled up to the hospital.

According to a witness, the suspects were riding in a black, 4-door car. A spokesperson for The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) said the investigation is ongoing.

Both Cartwright and Schneider said they know that the situation could have turned out much worse.

“I could not be here right now. Just the way things happened, I’m here. It’s a miracle,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright said he hasn’t been able to work for two weeks while his body heals.

