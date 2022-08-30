How to score discounted Cardinals tickets

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Cardinals fans can get discounted tickets to the upcoming series against the Washington Nationals.

A limited number of $7 Loge and Terrace level tickets and $17 Field Box seats to watch the Sept. 6-8 series are available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

The discounted tickets are in honor of #7 Matt Holliday’s induction to the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.