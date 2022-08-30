How to score discounted Cardinals tickets

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday watches his home run to right field during the seventh...
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday watches his home run to right field during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)(Billy Hurst | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Cardinals fans can get discounted tickets to the upcoming series against the Washington Nationals.

A limited number of $7 Loge and Terrace level tickets and $17 Field Box seats to watch the Sept. 6-8 series are available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

The discounted tickets are in honor of #7 Matt Holliday’s induction to the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

