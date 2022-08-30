Gov. Pritzker meets with Planned Parenthood leaders

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker met with Planned Parenthood leaders Tuesday morning to understand the resources they need to provide more reproductive health care services.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson said 40 million women and other people who can get pregnant are at risk due to abortion bans in their states. She said the reality is stark that 24 states can’t absorb the abortion needs of all 50 states. She also stressed that Illinois providers are moving mountains to help care for individuals during this critical time of need.

Gov. Pritzker said Illinois voters cannot stand by while extremist Republican politicians and judges treat women like second-class citizens.

