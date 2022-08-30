Federal officials visit International Institute of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Federal officials visited the International Institute of St. Louis Monday.

During the visit, officials from the U.S. Department of State and Department of Health and Human Services learned about the ongoing efforts to relocate Afghan immigrants to the St. Louis region. The organization has resettled over 600 Afghans since September 2021.

“During my visit here, I’ve learned a great deal about the commitment St. Louis has to immigrant resettlement,” Larry Bartlett, Director for Refugee Resettlement at the U.S. Department of State, said. “What’s being done here goes far beyond relocation. Efforts are being made to ensure that the individuals and families that we place here in St. Louis have the resources and support they need to live safe, productive lives in their new homes and make a real contribution to their community.”

Kenneth Tota, Deputy Director for the Office of Refugee Resettlement and Eskinder Negash, President CEO of the US Committee for Refugees and Immigration joined Bartlett on the tour. During the visit, the group met with local non-profit organizations and community leaders.

The International Institute is also preparing for future resettlements from other countries. More than 1,000 Ukrainian refugees have submitted applications to come to St. Louis.

