A “Cool” Night For August, Then Hotter Days Ahead

Tonight: The coolest night in over a month is coming with a low of 63 and outlying areas dipping into the 50s. It’s no where near the record of 49, but still a nice mild morning. And it will warm quickly so enjoy it!

Wednesday: Warm, sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Toasty in the full sunshine, but very near normal.

Rest of the Week & Labor Day Weekend: It will be a bit hotter Thursday through Monday with highs near 90 or into the low 90s. And expect more cloud cover starting Friday. At this point I don’t see a strong trend to add small rain chances, but that is something we will look into as we get higher resolution data closer to the weekend. At this point it looks mainly dry and warm to hot for the holiday weekend, but check back if we add some spotty rain chances so you’re prepared.

