Convicted cop killer with Central Illinois ties given 55 years in prison

Floyd Brown, 2022
Floyd Brown, 2022(Winnebago County jail)
By Howard Packowitz
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Central Illinois man to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to arrest the fugitive on McLean County residential burglary charges in 2019.

A jury in April found Floyd Brown, 43, of Springfield guilty of second-degree murder for killing Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner, who was also a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy.

Brown was also convicted of attempting to kill additional federal officers, assault, and multiple gun crimes.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence showing Brown fired 10 shots, barely missing three officers before he jumped out of a third-floor window and fired the shot that killed Keltner.

Brown then led dozens of agencies on a high-speed chase covering hundreds of miles before he was arrested near Lincoln.

John Lausch, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois released a statement after Brown was sentenced:

“Through the violent actions of Floyd Brown, the Keltner family lost a devoted son, husband and father, and the citizens of the Northern District of Illinois lost a dedicated public servant. Special Deputy Keltner made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation. His bravery and dedication will not be forgotten.”

Also commenting following the sentencing hearing was Ashley Johnson, special agent in-charge of the FBI’s Chicago field office.

“Special Deputy Keltner put his life on the line every day to protect and serve his community. Tragically, on March 7, 2019, he paid a terrible price for his dedication.”

Brown had been wanted on three residential burglary charges filed in McLean County Court. Around Christmas of 2018, Brown eluded authorities in Bloomington after a chase caused a multi-vehicle crash on Veterans Parkway, near G.E. Road.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, September 2 on the burglary charges.

Copyright 2022 WEEK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man shot, killed near downtown St. Louis
Police identify man killed near downtown St. Louis Saturday
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night.
24-year-old hit, killed by car in North County identified
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in North County
North City shooting 8/29/2022
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries
Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves