Convicted cop killer with Central Illinois ties given 55 years in prison

ROCKFORD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Central Illinois man to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to arrest the fugitive on McLean County residential burglary charges in 2019.

A jury in April found Floyd Brown, 43, of Springfield guilty of second-degree murder for killing Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner, who was also a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy.

Brown was also convicted of attempting to kill additional federal officers, assault, and multiple gun crimes.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence showing Brown fired 10 shots, barely missing three officers before he jumped out of a third-floor window and fired the shot that killed Keltner.

Brown then led dozens of agencies on a high-speed chase covering hundreds of miles before he was arrested near Lincoln.

John Lausch, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois released a statement after Brown was sentenced:

“Through the violent actions of Floyd Brown, the Keltner family lost a devoted son, husband and father, and the citizens of the Northern District of Illinois lost a dedicated public servant. Special Deputy Keltner made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation. His bravery and dedication will not be forgotten.”

Also commenting following the sentencing hearing was Ashley Johnson, special agent in-charge of the FBI’s Chicago field office.

“Special Deputy Keltner put his life on the line every day to protect and serve his community. Tragically, on March 7, 2019, he paid a terrible price for his dedication.”

Brown had been wanted on three residential burglary charges filed in McLean County Court. Around Christmas of 2018, Brown eluded authorities in Bloomington after a chase caused a multi-vehicle crash on Veterans Parkway, near G.E. Road.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, September 2 on the burglary charges.

Copyright 2022 WEEK. All rights reserved.