WATCH: St. Louis County officers rescue woman during July flooding

Officers Shute & Beffa swam through chest-deep water to rescue a woman on July 28, 2022.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Newly-released video shows St. Louis County officers swimming through chest-deep water to rescue a woman during flooding on July 28.

The St. Louis County Police Department posted the video on Twitter Monday. The caption states that Officers Shute and Beffa pulled a woman from her car and helped her get to a safe location. Moments after the woman’s rescue, the car was fully submerged, police said.

The officers are members of the department’s Bureau of Transit Police.

