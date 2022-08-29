WATCH: St. Louis County officers rescue woman during July flooding

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Newly-released video shows St. Louis County officers swimming through chest-deep water to rescue a woman during flooding on July 28.

The St. Louis County Police Department posted the video on Twitter Monday. The caption states that Officers Shute and Beffa pulled a woman from her car and helped her get to a safe location. Moments after the woman’s rescue, the car was fully submerged, police said.

The officers are members of the department’s Bureau of Transit Police.

