Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in St. Louis, Missouri on Petfinder.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area

Petfinder

Victor and Penelope

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

KALI

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stuart Little

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BUBBLES

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BROWNIE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Hotdog & Corndog

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thumbelina

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GUCCI

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

THUMPER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jim & Jimbo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in St. Louis

Petfinder

Spock

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jenny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rainy & Thunder

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Harry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Beverly & Eileen

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most common jobs in St. Louis

Petfinder

MOPSY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

EARS MCKENZIE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dip n' Dot

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MUFASA

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sir Bumbleton Bee

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis

Petfinder

Zappy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Raspberry

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blackberry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eddie & Bixby

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CUPCAKE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Reeces

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sprinkles & Bonsai

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Merb

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eva & Shawn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Picchu

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in St. Louis metro area

Petfinder

JJ

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blue Ivy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TABOO

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

AGENT DALE COOPER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blueberry

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in St. Louis

Petfinder

Mimi & Mimosa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

William & Harry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

KP

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Toast

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JASMINE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in St. Louis

Petfinder

Picchu

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SNOWBALL

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder