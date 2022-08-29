Shane Co. employees stuff backpacks with essential school supplies

Shane Co. is partnering with the Kids In Need Foundation to help local students.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Shane Co. is helping students kick off the school year on the right foot.

Monday, employees in the St. Louis area stuffed about 200 backpacks with essential school supplies. This marks the third year the jeweler has teamed up with the Kids in Need Foundation.

The backpacks will be given to students at Columbia Elementary School.

