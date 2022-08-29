Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital and homicide detectives were called due to the severity of his injuries.

No other information regarding the circumstances of the shooting was released.

