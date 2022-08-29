Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital and homicide detectives were called due to the severity of his injuries.

No other information regarding the circumstances of the shooting was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An officer was uninjured after a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car in Frontenac...
Frontenac squad car struck by driver during traffic stop
St. Louis County water rescue
WATCH: St. Louis County officers rescue woman during July flooding
Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons
Small furry pets available for adoption in St. Louis
Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning.
4 shot near Jennings schools