The Great Forest Park Balloon Race to celebrate 50 years in September

(KCTV5)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Great Forest Park Balloon Race will celebrate 50 years of free family fun in September.

The balloon glow and race will be held at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is free to attend, but there are some VIP tickets available.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries
Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves
One person was killed when a truck was hit by a train in St. Charles County Monday afternoon
1 dead after truck hit by train in St. Charles County
Shane Co. backpack donations
Shane Co. employees stuff backpacks with essential school supplies
Local professor weighs in on scrubbed Artemis launch