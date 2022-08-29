Frontenac squad car struck by driver during traffic stop

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer was uninjured after a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car in Frontenac Sunday night.

The Frontenac Police Department said one of their officers was conducting a traffic stop for saturation patrol, a unit looking for impaired drivers. During the traffic stop, the squad car was rear-ended, causing severe damage.

“For your safety, the safety of the general public, and the safety of our officers, please drive sober and move over for emergency vehicles,” the department wrote.

