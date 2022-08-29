First Alert Weather Day: Some strong storms possible

First Alert Weather Discussion: Today is a Weather Alert Day as we have the potential for strong or severe storms. Showers and storms will continue through the afternoon and some may turn severe during the peak heat of the day as instability builds. More activity will move in tonight along the cold front that will force additional thunderstorms. These too may be capable of reaching severe limits.

The hope is that the first round will limit how strong the second round can reach. With that being said, you’ll still want to monitor the weather this evening as the second round moves in. 60 mph winds are the primary threat, followed by a quarter-sized hail risk. Additionally, can’t rule out any flash flooding impacts as well.

Once the front passes we’ll enjoy lower humidity through the end of the work week.

