First Alert Weather Day: Some strong storms possible through this evening

First Alert Weather Discussion: It’s a First Alert Weather Day through tonight as we have the potential for strong or severe storms. Here’s what we’re watching....Showers and storms will continue to bubble up through this evening and an isolated storm or two may turn severe with wind/hail the main threat and possibly some isolated flooding.

Then we watch to the north this evening where a line of storms may develop and push south with a more organized a severe threat focused on isolated damaging winds and quarter sized hail. Earlier day rain and clouds may really limit this line and we could see some weakening. But we’ll have to be on guard just in case. This threat for a line of storms developing north is why the severe risk is a higher level 2 to the north and the lowest level 1 severe risk in St. Louis. And while the strongest storms will be before 10PM a few downpours and some lightning are possible through the overnight, but dry for the morning drive.

And this cold front will usher in falling humidity tomorrow afternoon and a couple of pleasant days Tuesday & Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.