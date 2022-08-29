FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in Ferguson

FERGUSON (KMOV) -- FEMA is opening a fifth disaster recovery center in the St. Louis area

The newest such center to help flood victims will open in Ferguson on Tuesday. It will be located at the Urban League Empowerment Center, which is at 9420 W. Florissant Ave. The center will be open from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

On hand will be specialists from FEMA and the Small Business Administration, to help victims of the flooding that occurred from July 25-28. No appointment is needed, but before visiting, victims are encouraged to apply at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. A victim of flooding in St. Louis City, County and St. Charles County is eligible to get assistance at any of the centers.

The four other locations are:

St. Charles County: Developmental Disabilities Resource Board – DDRB Building, 1025 Country Club Road, St. Charles. Open from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.

St. Louis County: University City Recreation Center (Centennial Commons) 7210 Olive Blvd. in University City. Open 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.

Hazelwood Civic Center, 8969 Dunn Road in Hazelwood. Open 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.

St. Louis City: Ranken Technical College (Mary Ann Lee Technology Center) 1313 N. Newstead Ave. (intersection on Newstead and Page) Open 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.

