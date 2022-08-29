Episode 198: Yemanja Brasil Restaurant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bright flowers adorn the doorway of the Benton Park restaurant. As you walk inside, there’s colorful artwork and mermaids. Instantly you feel like you’re anywhere but South St. Louis.

That’s what owner Lemya Sidki wanted; To transport you to her home country of Brazil.

At Yemanja Brasil, when the drinks start coming and the food arrives, you feel like you’re being welcomed into her family’s home.

We sat down with Lemya to talk about growing as a restaurant over two decades, the dishes that are tried and true, and their upcoming Brazilian Day, a celebration of food, dancing and music that’s making its return after a three-year hiatus.

Brazilian Day is taking place on September 10 in Benton Park. For more information head to: yemanjastl.com

