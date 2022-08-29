Accident closes all lanes of WB I-70 near Highway 79 in St. Charles County

An accident has closed all lanes of westbound I-70 near Highway 79 in St. Charles County
An accident has closed all lanes of westbound I-70 near Highway 79 in St. Charles County(MoDOT)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - An accident has closed all lanes of westbound I-70 near Highway 79 in St. Charles County.

The accident happened around 3:00 p.m. between the Highway 79 and Mid Rivers Mall exits. Westbound traffic is backed up.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Dallas Thompson told News 4 that an unmarked police car was following a suspect vehicle at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle lost control and crashed. One person who was inside the car attempted to run off but was captured a short distance away. A second person stayed at the crash scene and was placed into custody.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
An officer was uninjured after a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car in Frontenac...
Frontenac squad car struck by driver during traffic stop
St. Louis County water rescue
WATCH: St. Louis County officers rescue woman during July flooding
Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons
Small furry pets available for adoption in St. Louis