Accident closes all lanes of WB I-70 near Highway 79 in St. Charles County
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - An accident has closed all lanes of westbound I-70 near Highway 79 in St. Charles County.
The accident happened around 3:00 p.m. between the Highway 79 and Mid Rivers Mall exits. Westbound traffic is backed up.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Dallas Thompson told News 4 that an unmarked police car was following a suspect vehicle at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle lost control and crashed. One person who was inside the car attempted to run off but was captured a short distance away. A second person stayed at the crash scene and was placed into custody.
