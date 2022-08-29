16-year-old shot, injured near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured near downtown St. Louis Saturday night.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said deputies heard gunshots in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue at around 8:52 p.m. Officers responded to the scene but there was no victim. Shortly after, police were told a shooting victim was taken to the hospital. The 16-year-old was in critical condition and was unable to provide a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

