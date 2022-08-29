16-year-old shot, injured near downtown St. Louis

A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured near downtown St. Louis Saturday night.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured near downtown St. Louis Saturday night.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said deputies heard gunshots in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue at around 8:52 p.m. Officers responded to the scene but there was no victim. Shortly after, police were told a shooting victim was taken to the hospital. The 16-year-old was in critical condition and was unable to provide a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured near downtown St. Louis Saturday night.
16-year-old shot, injured near downtown St. Louis
church vandalized
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
Carlton Gunn, 42, of St. Louis City, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful...
Man accused of firing shots at Normandy High School during fight after football game
Graphic
Suspect runs over victim after fight on Metro East road