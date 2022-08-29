1 dead after truck hit by train in St. Charles County

1 person was killed when a train hit a truck in St. Charles County Monday afternoon.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed when a truck was hit by a train in St. Charles County Monday afternoon.

According to an ambulance district spokesperson, a farm truck was hit by a train near the intersection of Dwiggins Road and Highway 94 before 4:30 p.m. One person, believed to be the truck driver, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

News 4 has a crew heading to the scene. This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes known.

