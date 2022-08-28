Van used to feed people in need stolen from St. Louis County church

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local church is looking for its stolen van that was last seen in the Glasgow Village area on Friday.

Bishop Shaderach Martin says he came to the church around 3 p.m. Friday and realized it was missing.

“We just trust God and believe that God will make a way,” Bishop Martin says.

After calling church staff and realizing no one had it, Bishop Martin called the police.

“One of the neighbors came out and said they had seen someone drive off with it about 12 or noon yesterday,” Bishop Martin says.

Bishop Martin says he spent all day Saturday driving around looking for that van.

It was parked behind the church next to another church van. The keys to the van were still inside the church.

“We’re not afraid,” Bishop Martin says. “We know what kind of area we’re in but we believe that God has called us to make change in this area so sometimes that comes with hard hits but we’ll bounce back.”

It’s a white cargo van. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have any decals or identifying features.

Church worker Robert White is hopeful it will be returned without any damage. He says he doesn’t want this to leave a bad mark on Glasgow Village.

“Even if it’s someone from the community who stole the van, it doesn’t represent this community,” White says. “They have welcomed us here and taken care of us.”

That van was used for what the church calls an at-risk program.

Bishop Martin says the program gave out food to youth throughout the community, filling a crucial need.

“Sometimes the food we were giving out is the only meal that kids eat,” Bishop Martin says.

Bishop Martin says this won’t stop the church from doing that work.

If the van is not returned, he will look for a way to get a new van.

If you see the van in the area, Bishop Martin is asking for people to call the police and report it.

