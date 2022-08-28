Suspect runs over victim after fight on Metro East road

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) - A suspect ran over a victim with a car after a fight occurred on a Metro East road Saturday night, police tell News 4.

The incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Illinois Route 163 near Forest Hills School Road, which is north of Millstadt in St. Clair County.

Four people from the same car were outside on the road, fighting. Police say one of the four then got back into the car and ran over the victim. The suspect then drove off.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital. St. Clair County Sheriff’s Deputies later found the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.