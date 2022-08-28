Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

First Alert Weather Discussion: Scattered rain and thunderstorms can be expected through the evening. While not expected to be severe, storms are capable of heavy rain, lightning, wind gusts to 40 mph and small hail. These storms are expected to fizzle out once the sun sets.

More rain & storms are expected Monday as a cold front moves in. While rain & storms are possible at any point during the day, the best window of opportunity for these to become severe is 3pm-10pm. The main threats are for wind gusts up to 60mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter.

Once the cold front clears, cooler and less humid weather is expected for the rest of the week.

