High humidity and scattered showers today

First Alert Weather Discussion: The air will feel hot and humid through the day with southerly winds bringing in the moisture. This afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected. Not everyone will see rain, but given how scattered the storms will be and the uncertainty of where they pop up, you should be prepared and have a rain jacket near. Temperatures today are hot with highs in the lower 90s.

There are better chances for rain Monday afternoon and Monday night as a stronger cold front moves in. Wind gusts and small hail are possible, especially for counties north that are in the threat level 1 risk out of 5 for severe weather. The cold front will lower the humidity and bring milder weather through the end of the week.

