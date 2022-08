ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals game Sunday against the Atlanta Braves was delayed as storms moved their way through St. Louis.

The Cardinals announced the delay just before 5:30. The team estimated the game will start around 7 as the rain moves farther east.

The estimated start time is 7 p.m. CT. https://t.co/nlFD977kRx — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.