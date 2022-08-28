Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday.

The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis.

Childers worked at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, which released the following statement:

On behalf of the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon team, we are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a member of the SSM Health family. Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.