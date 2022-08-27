Senate bill to help sexual assault survivors goes into effect Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several new bills in Missouri go into effect on Sunday. One of them, Senate Bill 775, focuses on expanding rights for sexual assault survivors.

Matthew Huffman with the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence says this bill targets a lot of different areas to help survivors.

“Multiple sexual assault and domestic violence and child trafficking and child abuse bills that were wrapped into one,” Huffman says.

Huffman says one part of the bill expands Missouri’s rape shield law. One of the changes is that it prevents courts from bringing up a witness’s history during a sexual assault trial.

“Not only is that incredibly re-traumatizing but it has nothing to do with the case at hand,” Huffman says.

Another part of the bill modifies the “Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights.”

That bill of rights has been law in Missouri since 2020.

Huffman says in the current law, there are specific professions required to give survivors a list of their rights.

Those professions include medical providers, law enforcement officers, prosecuting attorneys and public defenders.

However, Huffman says the new 2022 version that is going into effect will take public defenders off of that list.

“There was a lawsuit brought that said it was actually a conflict of interest and it was an infringement of free speech for public defenders to have to be listed in those and so while that lawsuit was moving forward, folks in the legislature decided let’s just go ahead and go in there and make this fix,” Huffman says.

Under this bill of rights, a sexual assault survivor has the right to:

• Consult with an employee or volunteer of a rape crisis center;

• A sexual assault forensic examination;

• A shower and change of clothing;

• Request to be examined by an appropriate medical provider or interviewed by a law enforcement officer of the gender of the survivor’s choosing, when available;

• An interpreter who can communicate in the language of the sexual assault survivor’s choice, as reasonably available;

• Notification and basic overview of the options of choosing a reported evidentiary collection kit, unreported evidentiary collection kit, and anonymous evidentiary collection kit;

• Notification about the evidence tracking system;

• Notification about the right to certain information considered a closed record, such as a complete incident report; and

• Be free from intimidation, harassment, and abuse in any related criminal or civil proceeding and the right to reasonable protection from the offender.

Huffman says the coalition is starting training across Missouri to make sure these policies are put into place correctly.

“Policy is only as good as people’s understanding of it and use of it so now that they are going to go into effect, our job continues to be how do we make sure that they’re implemented correctly and effectively,” Huffman says.

Senate bill 775 goes into effect on Sunday.

The full bill can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.