Scammer targets local frontline health workers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Frontline health workers are getting phone calls from a scammer pretending to be with the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Department.

The scammer reportedly tells the victim they’ve failed to make it to a court appearance and are facing legal repercussions if they don’t pay up. The sheriff’s department told News 4 it is upsetting to see medical workers being targeted.

Sgt. Donald Hawkins advises anyone who gets a call from someone that could be impersonating an officer should report it to the police.

