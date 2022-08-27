Scammer targets local frontline health workers

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Frontline health workers are getting phone calls from a scammer pretending to be with the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Department.

The scammer reportedly tells the victim they’ve failed to make it to a court appearance and are facing legal repercussions if they don’t pay up. The sheriff’s department told News 4 it is upsetting to see medical workers being targeted.

Sgt. Donald Hawkins advises anyone who gets a call from someone that could be impersonating an officer should report it to the police.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

jared schmitz
Mother of LCpl. Jared Schmitz opens up about grief, loss 1 year after Kabul suicide blast
TSA eagle
Eagle goes through TSA at Charlotte airport
Boyd & Reed Plead Guilty
2 former St. Louis Aldermen plead guilty to corruption charges
Boeing investment in St. Louis
Boeing to invest $5 million in Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis