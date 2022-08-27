Scammer targets local frontline health workers
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Frontline health workers are getting phone calls from a scammer pretending to be with the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Department.
The scammer reportedly tells the victim they’ve failed to make it to a court appearance and are facing legal repercussions if they don’t pay up. The sheriff’s department told News 4 it is upsetting to see medical workers being targeted.
Sgt. Donald Hawkins advises anyone who gets a call from someone that could be impersonating an officer should report it to the police.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.