Metro East residents losing money to scammers pretending to be law enforcement

METRO EAST (KMOV) - Two law enforcement departments in the Metro East are warning residents about a phone scam that resulted in some people losing money.

The St. Clair and Monroe County Sheriff’s Departments reported that residents are receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be members of law enforcement and asking people to pay money for fees or face arrest. The scammers are reportedly using the names of officers from both sheriff’s departments.

The scammers are using the phone number 618-737-7650 in both counties. One woman posted on Facebook that she gave a scammer $600.

“Here in Monroe County, they’re actually using my name,” said Justin Biggs with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Biggs told News 4 tracking the criminals is hard.

“It’s extremely difficult and its time consuming,” he said. “A lot of agencies may not be equipped properly with manpower. There are times where it’s a dead end because they use burner phones and whatnot so it’s not traceable. You know, you just shake your head sometimes. Some of these criminals, they will go to any length to try to commit a crime.”

Biggs said no law enforcement officer will threaten to arrest someone over the phone for fees.

“This is not really anything new. It’s something that we see often,” said Sarah Wetzel with the St. Louis Better Business Bureau. “Because they can spoof their phone number to make it seem like they’re calling from anywhere they want.”

The Better Business Bureau reports a fifth of people nationwide fall victim to these types of scams. The median loss is $3,000.

Residents are asked to report these crimes to police and the Better Business Bureau.

