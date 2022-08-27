Humid & summer-like today

First Alert Forecast
Humid & summer-like today
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
First Alert Weather Discussion: Humidity is spiking this weekend and temperatures will hit the 90s. This is actually fantastic timing for the heat because we don’t have much longer to enjoy pools or outdoor water spaces.

A warm front is stationed to the south and may kick up a few isolated storms in central or southeast Missouri today as it tracks north. This front will help force a few more isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain is Monday through Tuesday as the cold front moves in. Can’t rule out some stronger overnight storms, especially out in Illinois. Temperatures will be cooler behind all of the rain.

7 Day Forecast

