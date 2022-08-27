Hotter & More Humid Sunday With Scattered Rain & Storms

First Alert Forecast
Humid & summer-like today
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather Discussion: Highs in the 90s this weekend with humidity on the increase.

A warm front is stationed to the south and will help force a few more scattered showers & thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain all week is Monday & Monday night as a cold front moves through

Temperatures will be cooler behind the rain and the humidity will fall.

7 Day Forecast

