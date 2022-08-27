Hazelwood Central student, parent raise concerns over dress code

FLORISSANT (KMOV) - A North County school district is catching a lot of heat for a controversial dress code.

Hazelwood School District parents and students tell News 4 the policy unfairly targets its female students.

“Young women were being sent home or being taken out of a learning environment and put in in-school suspension for wearing leggings,” says parent Kelli Starks.

Her daughter Taylor is a junior at the high school and created a petition against the dress code. More than 2,000 people signed their names in support in less than 24 hours.

“Some people are afraid to speak up and I want to be the voice for them and say this is not fair and we should not have to deal with this,” says student Taylor McDile.

According to an email from Hazelwood Central High School’s principal, students caught violating the dress code won’t be allowed in the building and can be removed from the classroom.

“We see sagging all the time in the hallway. That’s against the dress code,” says McDile. “Nobody’s saying anything. A boy had a tank top on. We’re not allowed to wear those and nothing is being said to them. Only us.”

Students must abide by the dress code below:

Crop tops, sports bras, etc. are not to be worn in lieu of a shirt, blouse, top, etc.

Shorts and skirts must meet the “fingertip rule”

Sagging pants are not allowed, students must wear their pants at their waist

Low-cut or revealing tops, shirts, etc. are not to be worn

Tying shirts, tops, etc. which exposes your midriff, back, etc. are not appropriate

Clothing that reveals undergarments are not to be worn

Hats, hoods, and sunglasses(unless prescribed by a medical physician), are not appropriate

“If you knew you were going to enforce the dress code as strictly as you did and make these changes that’s something that should have been communicated to the parents and also the students so that they’re prepared for the first week of school,” says Starks.

“We had one door to enter every morning and it was a male staff member that looked at us every day until we spoke up.”

The district saw more than just dress code violations during the first week of school.

“Instead of checking outfits, they should have been checking bags, and having metal detectors. They’re focused on the wrong thing,” McDile says.

The district alerted parents a student brought a gun to school on Tuesday.

“There was a gun brought into the school and us as students we did not get knowledge of that. Only our parents. I feel like that’s poor communication on their part.”

Despite several requests for comment, the Hazelwood School District refused to do an interview or provide a statement.

News 4 also reached out to the school board but has not received a response.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.