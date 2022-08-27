Dierre Hill Jr. leads Vashon to comeback win over Kirkwood

Dierre Hill Jr. of Vashon (left) walks off after scoring a touchdown vs. Kirkwood.
Dierre Hill Jr. of Vashon (left) walks off after scoring a touchdown vs. Kirkwood.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Vashon Wolverines stunned the Kirkwood Pioneers in a 28-27 victory Friday night.

The two teams kept the score close in the first quarter. The Pioneers had a safety, and Wolverines’ linebacker Terrell Pete Jr. recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to make the lead 6-2.

Pioneers’ star receiver Tyler Macon caught a 47-yard pass from quarterback Omar Hopkins to give them the lead. Then powerhouse running back Deion Brown followed with a touchdown of his own.

In the second quarter, Brown raced to the end zone again to give the Pioneers a 21-6 lead at halftime

During the start of the second half, the Wolverines started to come alive. Sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. gave his team momentum with his first touchdown of the game. The Pioneers responded with a touchdown of their own to extend the lead 27-12.

In the fourth quarter, the Wolverines’ defense stood their ground and gave Hill another chance to score again. Within less than four minutes left in the game, the Wolverines’ defense was able to force Kirkwood to turn the ball over and put their offense on the field.

Once again, Hill was able to find his way to the end zone, breaking an 80-yard run to tie the game with less than a minute left. The Wolverines kicked the extra point to give them a one-point lead that they never relinquished.

