ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in St. Louis City early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue at around 1:11 a.m. Police said the victim was hit by a fleeing car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Accident Reconstruction is investigating.

