Woman dead, child injured after multi-car crash near South County intersection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead and two others, including a child, were injured after a multi-car crash near a south St. Louis County intersection Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Mackenzie Road and Langley Avenue at around 4:53 p.m. St. Louis County police officers said when they got to the scene five cars were involved in the crash.

An initial investigation showed a Ford Focus was stopped southbound on Mackenzie Road, waiting to turn onto Langley Avenue, when it was hit from the rear by a Volkswagen Jetta. This then resulted in a multi-car accident.

Janice Bridges, 67, was driving the Ford and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. Police said an 8-year-old from the Ford was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

