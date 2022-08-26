St. Louis resident who has Monkeypox vaccine encourages others to get vaccinated, tested

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - While Monkeypox cases are beginning to plateau in certain parts of the country, the push continues for St. Louis area residents to get vaccinated.

“I got it on Monday, so that was about four or five days ago,” said Kendra Holliday, who lives in St. Louis County. “It does leave a red spot, and it is a little bit annoying at first…a little bit of minor sore throat, fatigue that I’ve had go along with it. But I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to get the dose.”

It is the first dose of two she will receive to fight off the Monkeypox virus.

“I understand that right now, most of the people that are getting Monkeypox are men having sex with men; however, that can easily circle out to other subgroups,” said Holliday.

Right now, the county has expanded access to the Monkeypox vaccine to certain groups, in addition to gay and bisexual men and close contacts to a Monkeypox case that could put them at risk of contracting the virus.

“I am a sex worker, and a lot of my clients are closeted bisexual men, so I thought I might be at risk,” said Holliday. “I do have intimacy with multiple people throughout the year, and I do try to be very careful and screen and keep people safe. I think it’s a really important service for people, because we have a dearth of physical intimacy and contact and recognition in our society, especially after 2-and-a-half years of the pandemic.”

Holliday is also the co-founder of Sex Positive St. Louis, a community resource that provides a safe space to talk about sex and sexuality. Sex Positive St. Louis has also taken the lead along with a number of other local organizations to encourage people to learn about Monkeypox and get tested and or vaccinated.

“The more we aren’t ashamed and secretive about our sexuality, the healthier we can all be,” said Holliday.

Right now, there are 41 cases of Monkeypox reported in Missouri, while Illinois has 999 cases reported.

“Cases have been increasing in recent weeks,” said Nathan Koffarnus, Assistant Bureau Chief for the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention at the state Department of Health and Senior Services. “We’ve been fortunate to this point that we weren’t kind of hit with the initial wave. It kind of made sense that it hit some of the big international flight hubs and places like that first.”

Koffarnus says Missouri is actively tracking new cases as they come in. Tests are mostly coming in from commercial labs, and it takes days before those results get to the state.

“We do know of a few situations where we’ve had a known case and it’s got back to us through contact tracing that they may have a contact who may have some symptoms,” said Koffarnus. “Somebody who we’d certainly want tested, and that person has refused. So, we’ve had just a handful of those types of situations.”

Koffarnus says case numbers could also be a lot lower if people are facing issues with accessing a test or refusing to get tested altogether.

“This is a test that you do really need to seek a provider for, so we can’t administer it directly, they have to go to a physician or ER or something like that,” he said. “I’m sure stigma could certainly play a role in that. I think another aspect of it too is that this is a pretty long-lasting illness. [Two], three, four weeks away from work, school, others. I could understand why some people may be hesitant and maybe decide they just prefer not to know.”

Koffarnus feels optimistic as cases around the country have started to plateau as individuals most at risk take precautions and get vaccinated.

“I do feel a certain way about getting it as a middle-aged white woman in St. Louis. I think that it should definitely be reached to other communities,” said Holliday. “I don’t want to take away from that.”

St. Louis City and County Health Departments are scheduling appointments for people who qualify to get the vaccine. More than 1,550 people have signed up using the St. Louis area link provided by the state health department.

