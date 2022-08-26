St. Louis County Police officer accused of working second job while on duty, charged with theft

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a St. Louis County Police Officer worked a second job while on duty for the police department on several occasions this year.

Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, 36, was charged with theft for allegedly working for Hudson Services, a security company, during dates and times he was working in full capacity with the St. Louis County Police Department. A probable cause statement alleges Cunningham worked 11 shifts for Hudson Services during times he was on duty as a police officer from June 1 through August 9, totaling more than 50 hours.

The probable cause statement accuses Cunningham of stealing $2,374 from, the amount that St. Louis County paid him during the 11 shifts where he is accused of also working for Hudson Services. Cunningham admitted that he had worked a second job at the same time he was on duty for the police department, the document said.

A mugshot of Cunningham was not immediately available. A spokesperson with the St. Louis County Police Department said Cunningham has been suspended without pay. He has worked for the department since 2008.

