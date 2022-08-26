Pinner to drop out of St. Louis County Executive race

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - After pulling off a political shocker by becoming the Republican nominee in the St. Louis County Executive race, author Katherine Pinner will drop out.

According to Rene Artmann with the St. Louis County GOP Committee, Pinner announced she will drop out of the race after leaving a Young Republicans meeting Thursday night. Pinner was a heavy underdog to Shamed Dogan, a State Senator who has represented parts of southwest St. Louis County in Jefferson City since 2015. She was expected to face off against incumbent Sam Page this fall.

Before her name is removed from the ballot, the county court has to sign off first. The Republican party has 14 days from when her name will be officially removed off the ballot to pick a new candidate.

Per Missouri’s “sore loser” law, Dogan cannot be the GOP candidate or run as an independent. The St. Louis County GOP will soon interview candidates before voting on who will replace Pinner.

