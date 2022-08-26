Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(Source: WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A two-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His parents and 7- and 4-year-old brothers escaped and were treated for minor smoke inhalation. Officials have not yet announced the suspected cause of the fire but say it was accidental.

Martinez’s cousin says he loved digging in the dirt, playing with toy trucks, and hugs.

