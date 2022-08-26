Man found guilty in Madison County highway shooting

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- A Madison County jury found 35-year-old Mantia Johnson guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Ahmaad Nunley.

Nunley and another person were found shot multiple times around 2 a.m. on August 2, 2021, at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. They were both taken to the hospital, where Nunley died of his injuries.

A second victim of the shooting survived and testified at trial. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said it used cell phone evidence, cell tower triangulation and surveillance video evidence in its case against Johnson.

Johnson, who is from Granite City, is facing 20 to 60 years in prison for the conviction. His sentencing date has not been set.

