Leaders mulling over businesses to fill potential U.S. Steel void in Granite City

By Deion Broxton
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - Political leaders in Illinois are fielding potential businesses to come to Granite City if U.S. Steel closes its blast furnace facility.

In June, U.S. Steel announced it plans to sell and repurpose its blast furnaces for nearby SunCoke Energy to use. U.S. Steel said it would result in 950 of its employees losing jobs.

The topic came up Monday when U.S. Senator for Illinois Tammy Duckworth visited Granite City to discuss law enforcement recruitment.

“At some point, this plant is going to go away,” Granite City Mayor Michael Parkinson said. “This city has to turn that corner and become a viable source for other business. We’re looking at chip companies. We’re looking at all kinds of different industrial ideas to bring new business to Granite City.”

Parkinson said that he and Duckworth discussed getting the Environment Protection Agency involved to make sure U.S. Steel cleans its facility for safety, and so another business could potentially use the building.

If U.S. Steel completes a deal with SunCoke Energy, Parkinson estimates the site could close down in two to three years.

