A Humid Summer Weekend

First Alert Weather Discussion: Count on highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend as humidity ramps up. You’ll feel the humidity all weekend, but the mugginess really spikes on Sunday.

As for rain chances... Watch for isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening south and east of St. Louis. Areas south and west of St. Louis could see a few storms Saturday afternoon. But most of us will be rain-free until Sunday afternoon at the earliest. We’ve delayed the arrival of the rain on Sunday a bit, and also pulled the chance down to 30%. These look like isolated to widely scattered storms. But rain chances will increase Sunday night into Monday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.