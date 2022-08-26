Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The girl’s injuries are not life-threatening. Police did not say the ages of the two juveniles.

News 4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

