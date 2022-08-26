2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday.

The first incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. in the area of Illinois Ave and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.

The second incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Nebraska. Reports say that a man was shot and killed on the scene.

Officials do not know if the two shootings were related, but they are still investigating.

