Suspect in custody after man found shot to death inside North County home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed inside a north St. Louis County home Wednesday afternoon.

Police report the man was found shot in the 1200 block of Congress Avenue shortly before 2:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the homicide have not been released, but police said a suspect was taken into custody. The victim’s name has not been released.

