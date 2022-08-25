Suspect in custody after man found shot to death inside North County home
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed inside a north St. Louis County home Wednesday afternoon.
Police report the man was found shot in the 1200 block of Congress Avenue shortly before 2:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the homicide have not been released, but police said a suspect was taken into custody. The victim’s name has not been released.
