Suspect in custody after man found shot to death inside North County home

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed inside a north St. Louis County home Wednesday afternoon.

Police report the man was found shot in the 1200 block of Congress Avenue shortly before 2:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the homicide have not been released, but police said a suspect was taken into custody. The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Sunday night.
Man killed in North City shooting Sunday identified
Man shoots at would-be carjacker
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker
Man shoots at would-be carjacker
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspects Destini...
11-month-old hospitalized after ingesting fentanyl in North County, police say